Autonomous region COA auditor assassinated

COTABATO CITY—Motorcycle-riding assassins killed on Friday (Jan. 10) a senior auditor of the Commission on Audit, according to police.

Maj. Rustom Pastolero, head of the city police’s station 2, said the attack took place before noon at the exit of Citymall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Guiara Bagundang Akmad, 55, COA Maguindanao supervising auditor, was in her car with her husband during the assassination.

Akmad was brought to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center where she was declared dead.

FEATURED STORIES

Initial investigation showed that one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle opened fire at the victim’s car while it was leaving the mall car park .

Akmad belonged to a team of auditors from COA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao covering Maguindanao province.

Pastolero said police are already investigating.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ