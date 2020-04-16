AV1 Encoder and Decoder Hardware IPs Available From Allegro DVT and Embedded in Products by End of 2020

GRENOBLE, France, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Allegro DVT, a leading provider of video semiconductor IP solutions, today announced the release of its AL-D21x family of video decoder IPs which adds support for the AV1 video format. This addition completes Allegro DVT’s previously announced AV1 video IP encoding solutions (AL-E21x) and allows the company to be the only provider of a complete set of AV1 encoding and decoding IPs. Allegro DVT also confirms major design-wins with tier-1 vendors with product availability by end of 2020.

The new AV1 video format was developed by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) which was formed in 2015 by industry leaders such as Google, Netflix, Intel, Microsoft with the charter to provide an open-source, royalty-free standard while improving the compression rate and video quality. Allegro DVT joined AOMedia in the early phase and has been an active member contributing to the AV1 video format development by providing encoding and decoding IPs as well as compliance test packages.

AL-E21x and AL-D21x families of IP cores implement AV1 real-time encoding and decoding up to 8K resolutions. They include support for other mainstream video and image compression standards such as H.264, HEVC, JPEG, through a unique multi-format architecture that minimizes silicon area and power consumption. They also feature an efficient Frame Buffer Compression technology to optimize system memory bandwidth.

Furthermore, AL-E21x and AL-D21x are the world’s first video IP cores to support both 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma formats extending the range of addressable markets to target consumer and professional applications.

“We are pleased to be the first IP provider capable of delivering a complete set of AV1 video IP solutions comprising our encoder AL-E21x and decoder AL-D21x IP cores. This unique offering allows our customers to have faster integration and quicker time-to-market with a full AV1 encoder/decoder product by working with a single video IP provider,” commented Nathalie Brault, VP of Marketing at Allegro DVT.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble, France, is a world leading company offering digital video processing solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on the H.264, HEVC, AVS2/3, VP9, AV1, VVC standards.

Founded in 2003, Allegro is today a recognized market leader in video compression technologies and has been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

For more information: https://www.allegrodvt.com/av1-encoder-and-decoder-hardware-ips-available-from-allegro-dvt-and-embedded-in-products-by-end-of-2020/

