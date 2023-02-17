Ava Eye Clinic’s Specialist Dr Looi To Speak At The 38th APAO In Kuala LumpurAva Eye Clinic Logo_RGB-01.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2023 – Dr Audrey Looi, Ava Eye Clinic’s eye specialist doctor, will speak in a Singapore Society of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (SSOPRS) course. Titled “All about the Socket!”, the SSOPRS course features experienced practitioners who will speak on the foundations of socket work. The course is part of the 38th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress (APAO) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 23rd to 26th February 2023.

To date, one of the most challenging aspects of Oculoplastic practice is socket management, due to the range of presentations and issues involved. The condition of an exposed orbital implant is a particularly complex issue when it comes to socket surgery.

With over 20 years of high-volume clinical experience, Dr Looi will speak on the condition of an exposed orbital implant during the course. The course outline is as follows:



Indications for Evisceration, Enucleation and Exenteration Vital Principles and Surgical Pearls for Success in Socket Surgery Dealing with the Exposed Implant and other Socket Complications Best Practice in managing Congenital Microphthalmia Home Run with your Friendly Ocularist

Dr Looi is the Medical Director at Ava Eye Clinic, an eye clinic in Singapore specialising in general eye care and oculoplastic services. Some of the services provided by the clinic are general eye care services including glaucoma, diabetic eye assessment, cataract surgery in Singapore and more. The clinic also provides oculoplastic services such as ptosis surgery, double eyelid surgery, epiblepharon surgery, socket surgery and orbital surgery.

At Ava Eye Clinic, Dr Looi leads her team with her experience as the Head of the Oculoplastic Department and Clinical Director of the General Eye Clinic at the Singapore National Eye Centre. The team comprises dedicated medical and optometry staff that are committed to delivering premium eye care services for their patients. With her experience and expertise in treating the entire spectrum of oculoplastic conditions, Dr Looi will share more on the challenging condition during the course.

You may sign up for the course at https://2023.apaophth.org/registration/.



