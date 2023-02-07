Avalanche Andretti Formula E Announces Partnership with NAGASE Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Avalanche Andretti Formula E announced today an official partnership with NAGASE Group, a global leader in innovative products and solutions through their expertise in chemicals, plastics, electronics, automotive and life sciences with more than 100 group companies and over 7,000 team members around the world, for the 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.



Spanning 30 countries and regions, NAGASE Group is connecting the world with high-end materials and technologies, while creating a platform for sustainable growth. NAGASE Group believes in the power of combining science and great people to create customized solutions for the world’s changing economic, environmental, and social needs, all values that clearly align with Avalanche Andretti Formula E as a team and as an entrant in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

NAGASE Group will be featured on both Avalanche Andretti Porsche 99X Electric entries throughout Season 9, making their first appearance at the upcoming CORE Diriyah E-Prix for Rounds 2 and 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

DOUG BRESNAHAN, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT:

“We are delighted to have NAGASE Group join the team. It’s clear that the values of the family-owned NAGASE Group align perfectly with those of Andretti including family legacy, pursuit of excellence, performance and sustainability. We’re looking forward to starting our partnership this weekend in Diriyah.”

TIMOTHY J. WILLIAMS, MANAGER, GLOBAL MARKETING, MARKETING PROMOTION DEPARTMENT:

“When looking for a partner to help us tell NAGASE’s story to the world, no one stood out to us more than Avalanche Andretti Formula E. As a winning team focused on excellence and performance — with deep ties to sustainability — this racing team embodies everything NAGASE stands for. We’re excited to partner with them in their pursuit of a world championship and a brighter future.”

ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

Led by racing legend Michael Andretti, the team fields multiple entries in INDYCAR, INDY NXT, IMSA and Formula E; and has collaborations in Extreme E as Andretti United Extreme E, Mexico SuperCopa series as Andretti Jourdain Autosport and Australian Supercars as Walkinshaw Andretti United. The global racing enterprise boasts over 250 race wins, four INDYCAR Series championships, five INDY NXT titles, one Indy Pro 2000 and one USF2000 championship, a Silver Class GT4 championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.com and follow on social media with #AllAndretti.

ABOUT NAGASE & CO., LTD.

NAGASE & CO., LTD. is a chemicals and food ingredients trading firm with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE Group now has 100+ group companies and more than 7,000 team members. Spanning 30 countries and regions, NAGASE is connecting the world with high-end materials and technologies. Looking forward to their 200th anniversary in the year 2032, they are creating a platform for sustainable growth.