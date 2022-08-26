Avaya Partners SST to Accelerate Cloud Contact Center Development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has today announced expanding its long-standing partnership with Sen Spirit Technology Limited (SST), Hong Kong’s leading distributor of communication technologies, to provide the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to businesses in HongKong.



With this expanded partnership, SST will enable government agencies, banks, financial institutes, and telecommunications industry to speed up their adoption and development of end-to-end communication service in the cloud. Avaya’s engineers of professional certified system will also provide consulting service and technical support to our partners, driving Avaya OneCloudTM CCaaS’s further growth in Hong Kong.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is a key component of the AI-powered Avaya OneCloudTM Experience Platform, which offers industry-leading technologies of Workstream Collaboration, Unified Communications, CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS powers businesses to:

Connect digital touchpoints throughout the entire customer journey — from email, messaging, chat, social, and the ability for organizations to Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC).

Intelligently match customers with the best employees based on business rules, internal and external context to achieve desired business outcomes.

Personalize employee experiences with a customizable, modern workspace that easily extracts customer insights from different applications and systems into a single pane of glass.

Initiate every customer interaction by predicting customer needs and proactively engaging customers throughout an intelligent journey.

Quickly and easily layer-on innovative cloud technologies to deliver the exact experience that provides their customers more options, faster responses, and a more personalized approach.

“Hong Kong has always been at the forefront of global digitalization. The rapid growth of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS in Hong Kong will greatly facilitate the process of digitalization for business communications,” said Marcos Ong, Managing Director of Avaya Hong Kong and Macao. “As Avaya deepens its collaboration with SST in the days ahead, we will continue to focus on ‘experiences’ and help businesses create a powerful closed-loop total experience that ranges from employee experience, customer experience, to multiexperience and user experience.”

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS helps organizations make each interaction effortless, seamless, and context driven—creating memorable experiences for their customers and employees. Avaya provides customers and employees with the right resources at the right time, and the AI-powered workflows give employees context and virtual assistance to create more rewarding engagement, while advanced management tools deliver insights across the organization.

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what’s next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

1Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is available in the following countries and regions, with more being added continually: USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

2“Emotional Customer Intelligence and Digital Resiliency: Optimizing CX and NPS with Data and AI,” IDC 2021