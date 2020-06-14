Aventus Medical, Filipina CEO Circle support the frontliners

THE Filipina Chief Executive Officer Circle (FCC), an organization dedicated to advancing the status of women business leaders and the society, partnered with Aventus Medical Care in delivering 7,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to over 100 hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Visayas since the start of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“We saw that our healthcare frontliners badly needed these protective gears especially when we started losing a great number of doctors and healthcare workers to Covid-19,” says Sharon Dayoan, president of the FCC.

Aventus Medical Care helped by delivering the PPEs to the hospital

“Immediately our organization raised funds to purchase these PPE. It has been heartwarming to hear expressions of gratitude from our recipient medical facilities,” added Dayoan.

"In our own way, as part of our corporate social responsibility, bringing those PPE to healthcare workers like us is practicing our value of compassion towards other professionals in the medical field, " says Racquel Cagurangan, vice president for Operations of Aventus.

“We couldn’t afford to lose any more doctors and medical staff to fight this pandemic,” Cagurangan concluded.