AVERMEDIA LAUNCHES LIVE GAMER EXTREME 3

A Budget-Friendly 4K Capture Card Supporting Variable Refresh Rate

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital video and audio solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 (GC551G2). As AVerMedia’s latest plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR*. It is also AVerMedia’s first capture card that supports variable refresh rate (VRR).



The Live Gamer EXTREME 3 (GC551G2) is AVerMedia’s latest and first capture card to support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

With VRR, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 brings out the best performance for a competitive streaming session. VRR allows the monitor and gaming device to synchronize each frame to provide smooth tear-free gameplay so gamers can focus solely on the actions without getting distracted by any graphic delay. Additionally, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3’s ultra-low latency feature enables zero lag between the gaming device and the monitor, ensuring the capture signal is delivered to the live stream equally fast. These two features allow gamers to enjoy the highest video quality for their gameplays and streams. And thanks to the use of UVC standard, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 works out of the box without the need to install any drivers.

Besides, the two 3.5 stereo connectors of the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 allow external audio inputs to be mixed into the stream and offer gamers a direct monitoring option.

By using AVerMedia’s RECentral companion software, gamers can further extend the functionality of the Live Gamer EXTREME 3. RECentral enables streaming to multiple platforms simultaneously with the Multistream feature and recording and streaming at two different resolutions, among many other exciting new features.

AVerMedia follows strict ESG guidelines to minimize carbon emission and other environmental pollution. Attention has been put into every aspect of creating the Live Gamer EXTREME 3, from the design process to the packaging, to offer users an environmentally friendly product.



With 4Kp30 SDR capture, 4Kp60 HDR pass-through, and VRR support, AVerMedia brings best-in-class capture performance to every mainstream user.

Availability and Price

The Live Gamer EXTREME 3 is available now for US$169.99 (MSRP) on AverMedia’s USA Amazon store.

Live Gamer EXTREME 3 Features:



4Kp30 SDR Capture & 4Kp60 HDR Pass-Through *

Plug & Play UVC Device

Variable Refresh-Rate support at up to 1440p120

Ultra-Low Latency

Multistream with RECentral

Audio Line-in & Line-out

Product Specifications:



Interface: USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-C (plug and play, UVC)

Video Input: HDMI 2.0

Video Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.0

Audio Input: HDMI 2.0 / 3-Pole 3.5 mm Jack

Audio Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.0 / 3-Pole 3.5 mm Jack

Max Supported Resolutions (Video Input): 2160p60 / 1440p120

Max Recording Resolution: 2160p30 / 1080p60

Dimension: (W x D x H) 112.5 x 66.1 x 20.9 mm (4.43 x 2.6 x 0.82 in)

Weight: 85 g (3 oz)

*HDR pass-through will be available through a firmware update.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1990, with headquarter in Taipei, Taiwan, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in the community and social responsibilities and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications. For more information about AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. and its lineup of products, please visit https://www.avermedia.com/en/. Follow AVerMedia on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AVerMedia and Facebook at www.facebook.com/AVerMedia.

Media contact:

Ricardo Jimenez

Marketing Department

ricardo.jimenez@avermedia.com

+886-2-2226-3630 Ext 6847

