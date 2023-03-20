Avery Dennison launches AD XeroLinr DT™, its linerless label portfolio for variable information printingimage-1.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2023 – Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, has launched AD XeroLinr DT™, its direct thermal (DT) linerless portfolio, as part of its growing Sustainable ADvantage offerings in Asia Pacific.

AD XeroLinr DT™ is designed to increase sustainability and productivity, while reducing the overall logistics time and cost. As the backing material that carries the label face until its application stage, liners comprise 30-40% of the entire pressure-sensitive label construction. With the complete elimination of liners, AD XeroLinr DT™ offers huge sustainability advantages in comparison to the conventional DT labels with liners, including reduction in the use of raw materials, greenhouse gas emissions, and solid waste generation. Its construction enables more labels per roll and less frequent change-overs, providing more machine uptime.

Jitesh Mehta, Senior Product Marketing Director, Avery Dennison Asia Pacific, said, “We are excited to extend AD XeroLinr DT™ to our customers in this region. The linerless market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, especially where variable information printing needs are high such as quick service restaurants, e-commerce, and weigh-scale applications. This is coming from increased demand for sustainable alternatives, and we believe our global reach, technical expertise, and innovative approaches will greatly support the sustainability landscape.”

Learn more about AD XeroLinr DT™ at label.averydennison.com.

Hashtag: #AveryDennison

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.