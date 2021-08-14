Avisado resignation won’t disrupt 2022 budget passage – Salceda

THE resignation of Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado won’t disrupt the early passage of the 2022 national budget, a lawmaker at the House of Representatives said on Saturday.

“To address the most important issue with this resignation, we assure you that this will not hamper the early passage of the 2022 budget. The Speaker and the entire House leadership is committed to fast-tracking the General Appropriations Act in view of the pressing economic circumstances,” House Ways and Means Chairman Jose Ma. Clemente “Joey” Salceda said in a statement.

Salceda, who is also the vice chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, said the discussion on the 2021 national budget and a possible Bayanihan 3 are “going strong and well as if no leadership change has taken place.”

“It’s proof that the general direction has already been laid out by Secretary Avisado before he left. I wish him the very best and a smooth recovery,” the lawmaker added.

Salceda said that in fact, they are continuing to have discussions with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and other concerned executive departments on the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

He added, on Friday, he had a meeting with Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“I had a meeting with Secretary Dar on the way forward with funding agriculture after a meeting with the full economic managers’ team yesterday,” Salceda said.

The lawmaker also said he had talks with the economic managers, including DBM Officer-in-Charge Tina Rose Canda, to discuss what they could do to fund a possible Bayanihan 3.