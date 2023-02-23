AVPN and Moody’s Join Forces to Empower Early to Growth Stage Women-Led Enterprises

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN), in partnership with Moody’s, is thrilled to announce the launch of the second edition of Stimulating Entrepreneurship and Business Growth Programme, a capacity-building program that seeks to empower and support early to growth stage women-led enterprises in the Asia Pacific region. The programme aims at creating a pathway for lasting impact in the region by supporting the next generation of leaders.



Women who is running their own enterprises need support to strive. The Stimulating Entrepreneurship and Business Growth Programme is here to empower and support women-led enterprises in driving economic growth and social change. Applications open from 23 February to 31 March 2023.

The programme is open to small businesses that are revenue-generating enterprises in the early to growth stage. Eligible small businesses must have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that is ready for validation and/or have secured their first customer. Small businesses should be registered and/or operating in the Asia Pacific region. Preference will be given to small businesses that are led by women in leadership positions and/or are focused on making an impact on women’s issues.

“We are really proud to once again continue this fantastic initiative to support early to growth stage women-led enterprises to gain the skills and resources they need to grow their business and make a lasting impact on their communities,” said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN. “By empowering more women entrepreneurs in the Asia Pacific region, we aim to drive economic growth and lasting impact in the Asian communities.”

“We are excited to collaborate with AVPN on this innovative program,” said Jennifer Stula Rivera, Global Head of Community Impact, Moody’s. “By providing knowledge and resources, our aim is to help these entrepreneurs to grow their small businesses and fuel economic inclusion in their communities.”

Participants in the program will have access to other networking events organised by AVPN, such as the South Asia, South East Asia Summit. Additionally, participants will have visibility with AVPN’s vast membership of social investors, through the Deal Share Platform listing. The application period for the program is from 23 February to 31 March 2023. Interested small businesses are encouraged to apply early to secure a spot in the program.

For more information about the program and how to apply, visit https://avpn.asia/capacity-building/stimulating-entrepreneurship-and-business-growth/

About AVPN

AVPN is the world’s largest network of Social Investors in Asia, with over 600 diverse members across 33 markets. Their mission is to close the SDG gaps in Asia, by enabling their members to increase the flow of financial, human, and intellectual capital towards impact. Through sharing knowledge and innovating collaborations between policy makers, family offices, foundations and the private sector, AVPN improves the effectiveness of capital deployed; bringing to bear the local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights.

About Moody’s

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.