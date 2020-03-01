“Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert due to COVID-19 outbreak”

Avril Lavigne reassured her fans that her team is trying their best to reschedule her shows soon.

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has decided to cancel her concert in Manila following the outbreak of COVID-19 scheduled on May 20, 2020.

Lavigne, who was supposed to do a series of shows in the region for her Head Above Water Tour, in a Facebook post, said she felt “bummed out” about the cancellation of her shows.

“I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” she wrote.

She added: “My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy.

Then again, Lavigne reassured her fans that she and her team are trying their best to reschedule her concert in the Asian region.

“You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon,” she ended her Facebook post.

The “Complicated” hitmaker’s tour included stops in countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

Avril Lavigne’s other notable “SK8er Boi,” “When You’re Gone,” and “Girlfriend,” among others.