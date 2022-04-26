Avril Lavigne Wants To Tap Tony Hawk For ‘Sk8er Boi’ Movie Adaptation

He was a boy. She was a girl. Can we make it anymore obvious?

Well, apparently so… Because 20 years later, Avril Lavigne is deep in the process of adapting her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a Hollywood film!

The pop-punk icon gave us an update on the project while walking on this year’s Grammy’s red carpet, revealing that a director has been locked in, while she herself will be sitting in the producer’s chair.

“I don’t have the cast yet, but I’ve been working on it already for two years. Making an album takes like, six months or a year. Making a movie takes, like, five years,” she laughed.

“Already, I’ve got a writer and a director,” Avril continued. “[I’m] just in the process of putting that all together. And I’m producing it, so it’s a whole new learning process for me and I’m excited to grow and go into a new venture.”

When asked who she imagines the titular “Sk8er boi” to be, she replies, “I don’t know, he just has to have a ton of swag. We haven’t cast him yet.”

The singer also revealed that, while filming a bit of social media content with skate legend Tony Hawk last year, she asked him to be in the movie.

Although he sees himself as more of a ‘Sk8er Dad’ than a ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Alrighty then!

Check out Avril’s full red carpet chat with ET! below.

Avril Lavigne teases her ‘Sk8er Boi’ movie and who could potentially make a cameo. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/U5IZiu9kWK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2022

[embedded content]