Aw! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Released a Holiday Card Celebrating Archie’s First Christmas
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to celebrate Archie’s first Christmas! The proud parents shared their holiday card with the world on Dec. 23 on Twitter, through the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter account. The virtual card features a sweet snap of their little family in front of a decorated tree with 7-month-old Archie as the center-of-attention. Meghan and Harry appear to be overjoyed as they gaze at their adorable son. “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the card reads.
The royal couple recently confirmed they will be “spending private family time” in Canada this year, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement continued. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl
— The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019