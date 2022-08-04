Award Winning Plant-Based OmniSeafood Arrives In The UK, hitting the shelves of Whole Foods Market and online at OcadoOmniSeafood Group Shot.png

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – OmniFoods announced that its 100% plant-based OmniSeafood products are now available in-store at Whole Foods Market in London and online at Ocado and The Vegan Kind Supermarket.





After the launch by foodtech company OmniFoods on World’s Ocean Day (8 June) in 2021, OmniSeafood made its ground-breaking debut in the UK at wagamama for Veganuary. The dish featured award-winning Omni Golden Fillet (winner of the Monde Selection Silver Quality Award 2022), wowing customers with a plant-based twist on classic fish & chips. Recent collaborations include launching fish & chips featuring Omni Golden Fillet with award-winning fish & chips shop Sutton & Sons, and exclusively launching the Omni Ocean Burger with iconic plant-based fast food joint Oowee Vegan, giving away 600 free Ocean Burgers which were gone in 6 minutes. Now, OmniSeafood is finally available to cook with at home!

OmniSeafood is made from a proprietary blend of non-GMO soy, and has indistinguishable taste and texture from real seafood. It contains 0mg* cholesterol, is free from trans-fat*, and has no added preservatives, hormones or antibiotics. OmniSeafood retail packs including the golden-crusted Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger, and OmniCrab Cake have hit the shelves of Whole Foods Market in London, while Omni Golden Fillet is also listed online on Ocado. The full range, priced from £2.25, is also available at the Vegan Kind Supermarket, including Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Classic Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger, Omni Ocean Fingers, OmniCrab Cake, and OmniTuna.

The OmniPork range includes three high-quality pork alternatives – Mince and Luncheon, both of which are Great Taste Award winners, and Strips which are currently available HERE and online. The three varieties allow chefs and home cooks to curate an infinite variety of plant-based dishes and can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed or crumbled. Made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms and rice, OmniPork contains no cholesterol, and has less saturated fat and less calories compared to animal-based pork products.

Follow OmniFoods on social media @omnifoods.uk now to discover the Omni Way to ‘chip in’ to save our oceans and our planet.

*per 100g

