Award-winning Riverina Water taps Infor for landmark digital transformation program CDRlaunch.jpg

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 23 March 2022 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Riverina Water has rolled out Infor CloudSuite Public Sector to power the organisation’s landmark digital transformation project following a competitive tender process. Riverina Water will deploy Infor’s cloud solution across multiple disciplines that will ensure the water utility meets the demands of a digitally-connected world where customers expect 24/7 easy functionality with real-time transaction capabilities at their fingertips.

Riverina Water & Infor Go-Live Team on Launch Day

The winner of the prestigious Sam Samra Award is spearheading the creation of a new customer-centric enterprise software platform to meet customer expectations and improve integration with asset management and financial systems. Riverina Water will tap into Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, which includes Infor Financials & Supply Management, Infor CIS Billing for Customer and Billing management, and Infor Birst for integrated planning, budgeting, forecasting and financial consolidation, business intelligence and analytics.

Learn more about Infor Public Sector and Infor Financials & Supply Management:



https://www.infor.com/en-au/products/cloudsuite-public-sector



https://www.infor.com/en-au/solutions/erp/financials

With Infor CloudSuite Public Sector solution, Riverina Water will be able to overcome current challenges with legacy systems to better control costs, future-proof IT investments and enhance service delivery to more than 76,000 customers across four local government areas in southern NSW.

“Riverina Water has built a strong foundation as one of the best local water utilities in NSW, with a commitment to providing safe and reliable drinking water to our growing region,” said Andrew Crakanthorp, CEO at Riverina Water. “To be recognised with the Sam Samra Award is the highest honour and highlights the important steps we have taken in recent years to achieve our goals, backed by the development and implementation of strategy and long-term planning.”

“We are happy to work with Infor as our strategic partner to achieve Riverina Water’s transformation goals. After a very robust tender process and a large pool of participants, Infor ultimately won our trust for their deep industry knowledge, experience in deploying major digital transformation programs in entrenched legacy environments, and agile ability in responding to our needs,” said Andrew Crakanthorp, CEO at Riverina Water. “Infor’s purpose-built CloudSuite solution will improve Riverina Water’s ability to deliver better outcomes for internal and external stakeholders, and help drive Riverina Water to further becoming a customer-centric leading utility service provider.”

Infor has global expertise in successfully guiding utilities, building out a strong customer base within water companies and public sector entities in their digital transformation journey. They include notable customers within the ANZ region such as the largest water authority in New Zealand, Watercare, as well as six of the eighteen water corporations across Victoria, Australia. Large US-based water authority Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District is also a customer.

“We are immensely proud and thrilled to be collaborating with NSW’s best local government water utility as a trusted partner in the delivery of its critical, whole-of-business digital transformation program,” said Jarrod Kinchington, vice president & managing director at Infor Australia/New Zealand. “With Infor, Riverina Water will find solutions finely-tuned in the cloud that are robust, flexible, intuitive and easy to use – all key ingredients to address rapidly-evolving customer expectations in a highly-digitised world.”





For more information:



Phyllis Tan



Infor Asia Pacific



[email protected]



+65 9799 9133