Awarded as Remarkable: The Westin Surabaya wins Southern Asia’s Luxury New Hotel and Best Panoramic Views for Magnolia Restaurant 2021

The Westin Surabaya wins ‘Luxury New Hotel 2021’ in Southern Asia, and Magnolia Restaurant wins ‘Best New Panoramic Views 2021’ in Asia by World Luxury Hotel Awards.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Opening in late 2020, The Westin Surabaya is still considered as one of the newest 5-star hotels in Surabaya and as the icon of Surabaya. Recently, in October 2021, The Westin Surabaya won two prestigious international awards from World Luxury Hotel Awards. The Westin Surabaya won the award as ‘Luxury New Hotel 2021’ in Southeast Asia, and its main restaurant, Magnolia Restaurant, as ‘Best New Panoramic Views 2021’ in Asia.



The Pakuwon Mall Surabaya Superblock area include The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah. Photo by Angga Zaldianto

"As a relatively young hotel in Surabaya, we certainly feel proud of being appreciated as the Luxurious New Hotel. So many ideas and initiatives that we worked on even before the opening, and now it’s all finally realized; we can now introduce Westin with its own unique style and remarkable standardized services to guests who come to Surabaya," Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah explained.

"Of course, there will be various obstacles, especially since we opened The Westin Surabaya in the midst of a pandemic. Many of our hotel competitors in Surabaya have been around for a long time as well. However, with the #MarriottStrong spirit that is instilled in every associate at Westin, we remain focused on providing distinctive luxury services, as well as memorable new experiences, and most importantly, according to Westin’s own standards, to every guest who comes."

This five-star hotel located above Pakuwon Mall also has a main restaurant, namely Magnolia Restaurant. This restaurant is not only known for its appetizing delicacies with five-star quality, but also its location on the Sky Lobby floor, making Magnolia Restaurant the highest restaurant in Surabaya. This advantage is what makes Magnolia Restaurant a unique and new favorite. This restaurant is surrounded by tall glass windows that allow you to see the panoramic view of West

Surabaya city from various angles of the restaurant. No wonder, that the Best New Panoramic Views 2021 goes to Magnolia Restaurant.

"According to the standard of service that Westin hotels offer, which are luxurious and memorable, Magnolia Restaurant has it all. Not only the high-quality of the food we serve but also the dining feel and experience of our guests. This panoramic view is one of the reasons for guests choosing to eat at Magnolia Restaurant, both for lunch and dinner. Whenever you eat at Magnolia, and for whatever the occasion is, you will get a remarkable experience that is incomparable," explained Rizal Afandi, Director of Food and Beverages The Westin Surabaya.

For those of you who are interested in trying the experience of staying at The Westin Surabaya and dining at Magnolia Restaurant, you can directly come to the Pakuwon Mall complex area, which is located at Jalan Puncak Indah Lontar No 2, 60216 – Surabaya.

For more information, visit www.westinsurabaya.com

Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending program, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT™ Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram . www.marriott.com

Media Contact :

Firman Indra Rusindriansyah

Complex Director of Marketing Communications, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6281393211841

Email : firman.rusindriansyah@westin.com