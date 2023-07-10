Awol cop nabbed for illegal possession of drugs in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY – A former policeman in Bohol province was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Tawala, Panglao town on Sunday, July 9.
Victor Licayan De Castro, 41, a former policeman of Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City did not resist arrest.
According to the police report, the suspect was in possession of shabu (methamphetamine) weighing six grams with an estimated value of P40,800.
De Castro used to be assigned to the Bohol Tourist Police Unit in Panglao. He was transferred to the Bohol Provincial Police Office before he went on absence without leave last year.
FEATURED STORIES
He will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
RELATED STORY:
3 cops, pal nabbed in Cavite drug bust; P1.4-M ‘shabu’ seized
JPV/abc
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.