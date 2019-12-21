AWOL cop tied to ‘drugs’ gunned down in Laguna market
SAN PEDRO CITY –– A police officer, who had gone on absence without leave (AWOL), was gunned down in a public market in Lumban town in Laguna province on Saturday.
A report from the Laguna police identified the victim as Sherwin Abadier, 40.
It was not immediately known what Abadier’s last assignment was, but police records showed that he was previously charged for illegal drugs and grave misconduct in a court in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.
Abadier had reportedly gone on AWOL since then and worked as a meat vendor in the market in Barangay Lewin.
The initial police report showed that Abadier was sitting in front of his meat stall around 6 a.m. when a lone gunman came and shot him. The gunman escaped on foot.
The Laguna police report also mentioned Abadier’s alleged links to the Manambit drug syndicate and that he was included in the government’s watchlist for illegal drugs.
