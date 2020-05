“Awra Briguela grieves over grandfather’s passing”

Awra Briguela posted an emotional message on Instagram following the death of his grandfather.

Awra Briguela took to social media to express his grief after his grandfather passed away on Saturday, May 16.

Sharing the photos of his granddad who he called “Tatay Victor,” Awra posted on Instagram, “Hindi ko alam pano uumpisahan ‘to, hindi ko alam ano pang mga susunod, hindi ko alam pano ulet babangon, hindi ko alam kung anong gagawin ko. Bakit kase ngayon pa? Bakit iniwan mo kame tatay?”

11:07 saktong oras na iniwan mo kami tatay victor ko. pic.twitter.com/bpi987Xy4u — 🤍 (@AwraBriguelaaa) May 16, 2020

According to the Kapamilya star, his grandfather’s vital signs became irregular on Saturday and eventually his heart gave up.

“Bago ka dalhin sa hospital nangako ka saken nag promise ka saken na mag papagaling ka. Kinabukasan agad kitang dinalaw. Pag dalaw ko malakas ka pa, suminyas ka saken na ok kana uuwi na tayo. Bakit kahapon at kanina biglang naging irregular vitals mo. Biglang bumigay puso mo,” he posted.

He admitted that what happened is very hard for him but he needs to stay strong.

“Sa totoo lang hindi ako makapaniwala hindi ko alam gagawin ng wala ka.. Pero kailangan kong maging matapang at matatag para kay nanay. Alam kong alam mo kung gaano kita kamahal sobrang mahal na mahal ka nameng lahat.. Salamat sa lahat lahat tatay.. Hinding hindi kita makakalimutan… Salamat sa lahat ng suporta at pag mamahal na binigay mo,” he said.

Awra also relayed that his Tatay Victor was always supportive of him and accepted him for who he is. “Ikaw ‘yung matapang, siga pero proud na may apong bakla. Eto ‘yung unang sali namen ng contest sa sayaw ng kapatid ko. Iba ‘yung suporta mo dito tatay ko,” Awra posted on his Instagram Stories on Sunday as he shared a photo of him and his grandfather which was taken in 2014.