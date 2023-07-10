AXA collaborates with CoverGo to improve its speed to market and customer experience

HONG KONG, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”), today announced its collaboration with CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS core platform for health, life, and P&C, to improve AXA’s general insurance ecosystem in Hong Kong. With the advanced technology supported by CoverGo, AXA will use the insurtech’s platform for general insurance related products to increase its speed to market and improve customer experience, achieving optimal efficiency.

The CoverGo’s platform is modern and scalable. Its API-driven approach allows easy integration to AXA existing system, helping AXA to set the stage for future digital transformation and improvements across different lines of business and products.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “As digital transformation has become a prevalent market trend, we are excited to collaborate with CoverGo to bolster our digitalisation endeavours. By utilising the digital distribution platform, we can enhance our capabilities and achieve a faster time-to-market, resulting in added value for our business. Looking ahead, we will maintain our position as the No. 1 General Insurer in Hong Kong by continuously delivering outstanding products and services to our valued customers.”

Tomas Holub, Founder & CEO of CoverGo, said, “We are delighted to assist AXA on their journey towards digital transformation. AXA has shown a clear commitment to digitising and streamlining its insurance ecosystem in an efficient and scalable way using CoverGo’s cutting-edge no-code core insurance platform. It’s also a validation of CoverGo’s insurance capabilities, with leading insurers across the globe adopting our platform. We look forward to growing our collaboration with AXA across many products and markets.”

AXA’s newly-launched SmartHelper Plus, a comprehensive insurance plan that provides extensive support for foreign domestic helpers, as well as protection plans for local domestic helpers and postnatal care helpers, is the first product available on the platform.



(From left to right) Peter Tam, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CoverGo ; Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau ; Tomas Holub, Founder & CEO of CoverGo

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 93 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About CoverGo

CoverGo is the leading global no-code insurance core platform for health, enabling insurance companies to transform digitally in the most flexible, scalable, and cost-effective way. Growing number of insurance companies, and emerging insurtechs across the globe adopt CoverGo to build and launch all types of insurance products within days, develop omni-channel distribution, and digitize policy admin and claims. CoverGo’s clients include Bupa, MSIG (MS&AD), Dai-ichi Life, and many others. To learn more, visit www.covergo.com.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.