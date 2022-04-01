AXA fully supports WWF’s “Earth Hour 2022 28-Day Challenge”WWF-en.jpg

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €25 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the ‘Green Monday ESG Coalition’. As of 2021, AXA Hong Kong’s green investments have reached HKD4.4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

