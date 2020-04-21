AXA Hong Kong introduces ‘Support the SME’ Programme – Standing by SMEs through the COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a global public health emergency and severe economic slowdown. Hong Kong is also being adversely impacted. In this challenging environment, through its brokers and agents, AXA Hong Kong has launched two offers to assist Small and Medium Enterprises (‘SMEs’) to provide a safe and healthy working environment for employers, employees and customers.



AXA Hong Kong introduces ‘Support the SME’ Programme to provide a safe and healthy working environment for employers, employees and customers.

A free ‘Cleaning and Sanitising Expense’ Coverage for designated SME customers who encounter a confirmed COVID-19 case

From 20 April 2020 until 31 December 2020, in the unfortunate event of a COVID-19 infection case being exposed in the offices or shops, AXA Hong Kong will offer free COVID-19 ‘Cleaning and Sanitising Expense’ coverage to customers of SME insurance plans, including AXA Hong Kong’s ‘SmartPlan Office’ and ‘SmartPlan Shop’. This one-time cleaning and sanitising service by a professional cleaning company has a maximum reimbursement amount up to HKD3,000, and to simplify the process, no additional premium or pre-registration is required.

A free interior Sani-Mist Germicidal treatment for new customers of SME or Employee Benefits insurance plan; and a HKD1,000 Premium Coupon for new customers who apply for both SME and Employee Benefits plans

As it is very important to have a safe and hygienic working environment for employees and customers, from 20 April 2020 until 30 June 2020, new customers who successfully apply for designated new SME plans or Employee Benefits insurance plans from AXA Hong Kong[1] meeting a minimum annualised first year premium[2] can enjoy a one-time interior Sani-Mist Germicidal treatment service, valued at HKD3,200.

Furthermore, new customers who successfully apply for both designated AXA Hong Kong’s SME and Employee Benefits insurance plans during the promotional period will be offered an additional HKD1,000 premium coupon. The premium coupon will be applicable to settling premiums of the AXA Hong Kong’s designated insurance plans in the future.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, ‘AXA Hong Kong strives to always put our customers first and is committed to partner with them to overcome their challenges. We understand the strain the current environment is putting on businesses in Hong Kong and because of that, we want to support SME customers through additional protection. By offering free cleaning and sanitising services, we believe this will enable our customers to carry on their businesses with peace of mind under this pandemic.’

We support Hong Kong and together, we will fight the COVID-19!

Moreover, AXA Hong Kong has previously launched a series of initiatives in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

‘Protect the Frontline’ Programme : AXA Hong Kong provides free insurance protection to Hong Kong front-line medical workers in fighting the virus.

: AXA Hong Kong provides free insurance protection to front-line medical workers in fighting the virus. ‘Digital Enrolment System’ : This non-face-to-face enrolment process provides easier accessibility for the application process in the comfort and safety of the customer’s home. It covers Qualifying Deferred Annuity Policies (QDAP) and the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS), as well as Medical Protection, Cancer & Stroke Therapy, Long-term Care Cover and Term Plans.

: This non-face-to-face enrolment process provides easier accessibility for the application process in the comfort and safety of the customer’s home. It covers Qualifying Deferred Annuity Policies (QDAP) and the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS), as well as Medical Protection, Cancer & Stroke Therapy, Long-term Care Cover and Term Plans. Extension of Policy Premium Grace Period : The premium payment grace period has been extended for all of our in-force individual life insurance policies. For policy premiums due on or before 30 June 2020 , the grace period of the premium payment will be extended from 30 days to 90 days (from the premium due date).

: The premium payment grace period has been extended for all of our in-force individual life insurance policies. For policy premiums due on or before , the grace period of the premium payment will be extended from 30 days to 90 days (from the premium due date). Additional Hospital Cash Benefit : If insured persons with AXA Hong Kong’s Life Insurance or Medical policies, or insured employees and dependents of Employee Benefits hospitalisation policies, are hospitalised due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, AXA Hong Kong will provide an additional daily hospital cash benefit of HK$700 for a period of up to 45 days without a waiting period. The promotion period is until 30 April 2020 .

: If insured persons with AXA Hong Kong’s Life Insurance or Medical policies, or insured employees and dependents of Employee Benefits hospitalisation policies, are hospitalised due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, AXA Hong Kong will provide an additional daily hospital cash benefit of for a period of up to 45 days without a waiting period. The promotion period is until . AXA Travel Insurance Customers : If customers decide to cancel a trip to anywhere in the world outside Hong Kong , they can apply for a premium refund for the Single Trip SmartTraveller policy purchased.

: If customers decide to cancel a trip to anywhere in the world outside , they can apply for a premium refund for the Single Trip SmartTraveller policy purchased. 24-hour Customer Service Hotline : A 24-hour customer service hotline (852) 2894 4701 has been set up to answer customer queries about COVID-19.

To learn more about the above initiatives:

Please contact the AXA Customer Service Hotline (852) 2523 3061 (9:00am to 5:30pm, Monday to Friday, except public holidays) or visit www.axa.com.hk.

The above information is for reference only. For details of ‘Support the SME’ Programme features, content, terms, conditions and exclusions, please refer to the relevant promotion leaflets.

[1] Participating designated plans include ‘SmartPlan Office’, ‘SmartPlan Shop’, ‘Axcellent Health Partner’ and ‘CORProtect’ from AXA Hong Kong [2] A minimum first year premium requirement of more than HKD2,000

