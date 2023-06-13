AXA launches “SmartHelper Plus” Instant medical benefit with no excess

Market leading coverage for helper replacement

HONG KONG, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced the launch of SmartHelper Plus, a comprehensive insurance plan that provides extensive support for domestic helpers.

The foreign domestic helper plan under SmartHelper Plus provides market leading coverage for helper replacement[1] due to reasons including the helper leaving without notice, early termination of an employment contract, or intentional malicious acts of the helper causing injury to your family. The plan also offers immediate medical benefit with no excess, covering clinical, surgical and dental expenses for accidents and illnesses, and even for cancer and critical illness. It also provides protection for financial loss due to fraud or dishonest acts of the insured helper up to HKD8,000, loans from employers to their helpers which cannot be repaid in the event of repatriation due to death or medical unfitness up to HKD10,000, as well as employees’ compensation up to HKD100,000,000.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “We have observed the role of domestic helpers to Hong Kong families is increasing in importance. As a responsible insurer, we believe it is crucial for us to provide a domestic helper insurance plan that offers both comprehensive protection to the domestic helpers, and also peace of mind to our customers. From medical expenses to accident coverage and personal liability protection, we go above and beyond to provide support to employers, while ringfencing the welfare of domestic helpers as they take care of the families they work in. As the No. 1 General Insurer in Hong Kong, we will continue to develop innovative solutions, provide our customers with comprehensive products and protect what matters most to them.”

Beyond foreign domestic helpers, this new product also offers protection plans for local domestic helpers and postnatal care helpers, catering to the different needs of Hong Kong families at different life stages. Applications can be done online in just a few clicks and policies can be issued instantly. Insured policyholders can view their policies and easily submit claims through the Emma by AXA mobile app which streamlines the claims process and allows customers to get immediate support.

Customers will enjoy a perpetual 15% discount when applying the SmartHelper Plus Foreign Domestic Helper Comprehensive Plan online. They can secure the discount without having to wait for their contract to end[2]. For more information, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/domestic-helper.

The above information is for reference only. For further details please refer to the product brochure and policy wording.

[1] This benefit does not apply during the first 3 months of employment or the period in which the employment agency changes the insured helper at no additional fee, whichever is longer; for helper leaving without notice, she/he must have worked with you for over 2 years; for early termination, it must have already occurred twice or more in a year. [2] You can choose to effect the policy within 90 days from the date of application.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 93 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.