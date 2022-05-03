AXA launches “SmartProtect Plus” Market-first accident insurance covering 3 generations with shared coverage in a single policy

One-stop solution with extensive protection at a daily premium as low as HKD2.4

HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced the launch of “SmartProtect Plus” as the first in Hong Kong[1] accident insurance plan providing collective protection for a family across generations with a single policy. Insured persons can enjoy extensive and customised protection under the pioneering shared coverage that caters to the distinct needs of all family members, with a premium as low as HKD2.4 per day. Moreover, to ease the burden of customers who have a big family, once the premium for one child is paid, all the children within the same household will be entitled to equal care under shared coverage for free.



George, Marco and Phoebus from P1X3L (from left to right), a young local boy band, are the embassadors for SmartProtect Plus and become the first customers of the innovative personal accidental insurance product. They got the protection from Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau to enjoy collective protection for their families with a single policy.

The 3 notable features of “SmartProtect Plus” are as follows:

1) Market-first[1] shared coverage for family members to receive tailored protection with flexible financing

“SmartProtect Plus” offers an innovative shared coverage option which allows a family of up to 10 members across 3 generations to share one limit by all insured persons, with claims paid as they arise until the limit is reached. The maximum coverage for accidental death and permanent disablement (“ADPD”) is up to HKD2 million[2].

Customers opted for shared coverage can enjoy a premium reduction compared with that of traditional individual coverage. For instance, customers with a family of four can enjoy a premium reduction as much as 32%. On the other hand, individual coverage is available to those who prefer personalised protection with standalone limit to each person insured. Customers apply online now can enjoy up to 25% premium discount[3]!

2) Covering all children by paying the premium for 1 child with extra care for the juniors and the seniors

AXA understands that big families with children face large financial burdens in their daily lives. Therefore, “SmartProtect Plus” provides an exclusive offer for families with more than one child. Under the unique shared coverage plan, once the policyholder pays the premium for one child, all children of the family under the same single policy will be covered for free. Children’s age is extended to 23 years old for unmarried full-time students.

A double allowance for daily hospital cash and home nursing[3] is also provided for both children as well as the elderly. A maximum of HKD40,000 reimbursement is available for the elderly who suffers a broken bone.

3) Lifetime protection from infant to elderly with 24/7 coverage worldwide

“SmartProtect Plus” allows first enrolment age as young as 6 months old and up to 80 years old. To guarantee a lifetime protection[4] for the insured, there is no age limit for policy renewal.

With the rise of global citizenship, “SmartProtect Plus” provides 24-hour global emergency assistance services and a global hospital admission deposit guarantee of up to HKD40,000 for the expenses incurred from accidents outside Hong Kong, as immediate relief to the financial constraints or tensions.

Unique add-on protections and comprehensive support for breadwinners and sports enthusiasts

To alleviate the impact on the livelihood of the whole family if the breadwinner suffers from serious injury, “SmartProtect Plus” offers “Income or Payment Protection” as an extra yet vital coverage option for the policyholders to receive timely financial assistance if their main source of income is affected.

We also take a further step to enhance protection for sports and outdoor activities lovers. With an optional cover of “Sports Protection”, customers can enhance the coverage for themselves, their sports equipment or sportswear.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “We understand the importance for our customers to provide extensive care for their children and their aging parents as well as the financial burden that comes along. The market-first shared coverage feature in “SmartProtect Plus” can help ease the burden and mental stress in an unfortunate and unexpected event. As Hong Kong’s largest general insurer, we hope to help our customers and their loved ones overcome challenges in life with essential and comprehensive protection for their safety and good health.”

“SmartProtect Plus” also provides various benefits such as recovery aids, job-changing subsidy, abuse support, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/smart-protect-plus

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure and policy provision.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €26 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the ‘Green Monday ESG Coalition’. As of Feb 2022, AXA Hong Kong’s green investments have exceeded HKD4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

