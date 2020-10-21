‘AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme’ New online learning platform to support mental wellness of primary students01_AXA Light Up Your Mind-online learning platform_home.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 October 2020 – AXA Hong Kong and St. James’ Settlement joined hands to launch the ‘AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme’ in 2018 to enhance the mental wellness of underprivileged primary students (P.4 – P.6). The programme has enabled students to learn about mental wellness, emotions and diet, and smart wealth management through interactive games to achieve a healthy and balanced development. Since launch, it has served close to 400 students from 20 primary schools. As online learning becomes a key learning model under COVID, AXA Hong Kong has further developed the ‘AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme’ into an online learning platform, expanding its support to all primary students in Hong Kong.

Not only does the online learning platform provide students with useful video resources (e.g. understanding stress, stress-relieving activities and breathing exercises, know your food and money management) and interesting educational games (e.g. happy run, stress-reduction rabbit etc.), it also offers teachers rich resources to take reference from when conducting classes relating to mental wellness.

Ms Andrea Wong, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, ‘Good mental health is important for everyone. According to the survey conducted by St. James’ Settlement in June, 76% of senior primary students were stressed about class resumption[1]. It is crucial to help students understand their emotions and learn about healthy stress management early, so that they are well equipped to handle different challenges as they grow up. We are grateful for our partnership with St. James’ Settlement to bring the ‘AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme’ to students in Hong Kong. It is encouraging to see the positive feedback from participants of the programme in the past two years and we are excited to expand this programme into an online learning platform, so that both students and teachers can have easy access to useful learning resources about mental, physical and even financial wellness, which are all key to a balanced development of primary students.’

Please visit https://axalightupyourmind.com to experience the ‘AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme’ online learning platform (in Chinese only).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.