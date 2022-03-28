AXA offers free additional ‘Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit’ to home contents insurance and SME customersAXALOGO.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 March 2022 – In light of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, AXA Hong Kong (AXA) takes another step to safeguard our customers. From today until 30 April 2022, AXA’s designated home contents insurance and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers are entitled to a free additional ‘Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit’ to ensure a safe and healthy environment for themselves, their loves ones as well as their employees.





A free ‘Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit’ for designated customers

Home contents insurance customers

During the coverage period, if the policyholders of AXA’s home content insurance plans[1] or anyone living with the policyholders at the insured address is tested positive for COVID-19, AXA will reimburse the home cleaning and sanitising expense up to HKD800, to provide a safe living environment for customers.

SME customers

To ensure a COVID-free workplace for our SME clients, AXA ‘SmartPlan Office’ and ‘SmartPlan Shop’ customers can enjoy a maximum reimbursement amount of HKD1,500 for the professional cleaning and sanitising service, when current employee(s) of the insured company at the insured premises is/are tested positive for COVID-19.

The claims must be submitted along with positive COVID-19 test report[2], receipt of the professional cleaning and sanitising service and the address proof[3] or the attendance record[4] of the COVID-19 case within one month since their diagnosis.

At AXA, our Purpose is to “Act for human progress by protecting what matters”. Last year, we launched “Post-Vaccination Protection” Progrmme and were the first insurer to make “Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)” a standard policy provision for Employee Benefits customers, giving our customers a peace of mind and supporting the community amid the pandemic. This year, we also launched the “Free AXA SportCare Programme” to encourage the public to maintain an exercise routine for a healthy life amid the pandemic with sports protection.

The above coverage is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. To know more about the COVID-19 policy coverage and services, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-novel-coronavirus-outbreak.