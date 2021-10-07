AXA “Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year Pay)” returns

Short premium payment term with low entry fee and high long-term growth

Limited-time 4.5% p.a. guaranteed preferential interest rate for premium prepayment

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau’s award-winning "Wealth Ultra Savings Plan" had first offered 2-year premium payment term in February this year – "Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year Pay)"("Wealth Ultra (2-year Pay)"), which received overwhelming response in the market. The product now returns, offering customers with sustainable wealth growth at an annual premium as low as USD10,000. From now until 31 October 2021, customers can enjoy 4.5% p.a. guaranteed preferential interest rate on the prepaid premium if they choose to pay the 2-year basic plan premium in one go. "Wealth Ultra (2-year Pay)" is a limited-time offer, with the market-leading features including:

Projected total cash value doubles every 10 years[1], providing potential growth on savings. Apart from the guaranteed cash value, Wealth Ultra (2-year pay) also provides two types of non-guaranteed bonuses – the reversionary bonus and the terminal bonus. Starting from the 6th policy year, the total cash value is projected to double every 10 years on average; and from the 82nd policy year, the total Internal Rate of Return (IRR) for each policy year is expected to exceed 7%[2].

Bonus Lock-in Option to lock in gains without an aggregate limit for the lock-in rate. Customers can transfer the reversionary bonus and terminal bonus to the bonus lock-in account, without partially surrendering their policies. Customers can thus turn the non-guaranteed bonus into guaranteed and earn up to 3.5% p.a. interest[3] from it, avoiding potential changes to the returns posed by market fluctuations and accelerating their wealth accumulation.

Flexi Continuation Option to support both life protection and legacy planning. Customers can pre-assign the policy value to be passd on for wealth accumulation; while the remaining portion will be payable to the designated beneficiaries in the form of compassionate benefit for immediate financial support.

An unlimited number of times for changing the insured to pass on wealth across generations. Customers can change the insured of the policy after the 1st policy year without affecting the policy value. The benefit period can be updated to age 138 of the latest insured.

Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "The local demand for savings product is robust. According to our internal data, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the saving products from local customers has increased over 33% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, i.e. pre-COVID times. In response to the tremendous local needs of savings products, we deliberately re-launched our popular Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year Pay), which was first introduced in February for a limited time. We hope this popular product can provide our customers with competitive and sustainable returns without requiring a long term payment."

For more information on Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year pay) , please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/wealth-ultra-savings-plan-2-year-pay

The above is for reference only. For details of the product, including terms and conditions, please refer to the product brochure and policy contract.