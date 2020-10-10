‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat’ – Raise the community’s awareness of the importance of mental healthaxa image.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 October 2020 – To raise the community’s awareness of the importance of mental health, AXA Hong Kong organised the ‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat‘ on World Mental Health Day (10 October 2020) on AXA’s Facebook, YouTube Official Page and Yahoo! TV, inviting celebrities from different arenas and medical professionals to discuss common emotional conditions in an interactive and light-hearted way.

Programme recording is available:

AXA Hong Kong Faceboook: https://www.facebook.com/AXAHongKong/

Photo Caption: Famous DJ and actor Sammy Leung (Left 3), renowed actress Lana Wong (Right 3), well-known yoga instructor who guided the mindful meditation on AXA BetterMe Mind Charger Margaret Chung (Right 2), Medical Director of AXA Hong Kong and Macau Dr. Alexander Chiu (Right 1), and Psychiatrist and Vice-Chairman of the Mental Health Foundation Dr. Ting Sik Chuen (Left 2), shared discuss common emotional conditions in an interactive and light-hearted way in ‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat’. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Left 4), and Andrea Wong, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Left 1), supported the meaningful event in person.