Axion Global Asset Management launches its first crypto fund to offer investors secure and diversified exposure to large-cap crypto opportunitiesAGAM-LOGO.jpg

– 28 January 2022 – Axion Global Asset Management Limited (“AGAM” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Edvance International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock
code: 1410.HK), is set to make its debut in the cryptocurrency space with a new
flagship product, Smart Beta Fund SP (“Smart Beta Fund”), after receiving
approval from the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong (“SFC”) to
manage portfolios that invest up to 100% in virtual assets.
The Smart Beta Fund seeks to provide professional investors1
with superior risk-adjusted returns by tracking the Axion Global Smart Beta
Liquidity Index. The Index, which has consistently outperformed industry
benchmarks, is comprised of the top ten eligible cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation
weighted by proprietary investment factors. Total assets under management (AUM)
for the fund is expected to reach US$100 million.
The crypto fund debut will come on the heels of the Company’s recent
launch of Axion Global Innovations Fund that invests in early-stage ventures in
the burgeoning blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. As an asset manager
specialising in different blockchain and digital asset investment strategies,
the Company will continue to roll out more products to capture returns for
investors.
‘Investing in digital assets like cryptocurrenies has become an
irresistible huge trend. By launching the Smart Beta Fund, we will be able to
offer a secure and regulated investment vehicle for professional investors to tap
into the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market,’ said Mr. Scottie Siu,
Investment Director of Axion Global Asset Management Limited. ‘As part of
the collective effort to enhance the regulatory landscape for digital assets, we
work with reputable custodians and best-in-class trading platforms such as BitGo
Trust, Coinbase and OSL, leading legal advisors Baker McKenzie and Mourant
Ozannes, as well as expert virtual asset fund to establish and operate the fund
in accordance with the highest industry and regulatory standards.’The AGAM team
was also supported by Sidley Austin, the leading legal advisor, during the
approval process with the SFC.’
Mr. Gavin Ho, Strategy Director of Axion Global Asset Management
Limited commented, “We are thrilled that Axion Global Asset
Management has received regulatory approval to make inroads into the virtual
asset fund management sector. We see
tremendous potential and demand for innovative digital asset products and
offerings in the years to come. Backed by our
parent company Edvance International, which has been a leader in the
cybersecurity space for over 20 years, we are at forefront of the industry to
ride the digital asset wave.’
[1] The term “professional
investor” has the meaning as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance
(Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and its subsidiary legislations.