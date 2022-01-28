Axion Global Asset Management launches its first crypto fund to offer investors secure and diversified exposure to large-cap crypto opportunitiesAGAM-LOGO.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach

– 28 January 2022 – Axion Global Asset Management Limited (“AGAM” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Edvance International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock

code: 1410.HK), is set to make its debut in the cryptocurrency space with a new

flagship product, Smart Beta Fund SP (“Smart Beta Fund”), after receiving

approval from the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong (“SFC”) to

manage portfolios that invest up to 100% in virtual assets.

The Smart Beta Fund seeks to provide professional investors1

with superior risk-adjusted returns by tracking the Axion Global Smart Beta

Liquidity Index. The Index, which has consistently outperformed industry

benchmarks, is comprised of the top ten eligible cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation

weighted by proprietary investment factors. Total assets under management (AUM)

for the fund is expected to reach US$100 million.

The crypto fund debut will come on the heels of the Company’s recent

launch of Axion Global Innovations Fund that invests in early-stage ventures in

the burgeoning blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. As an asset manager

specialising in different blockchain and digital asset investment strategies,

the Company will continue to roll out more products to capture returns for

investors.

‘Investing in digital assets like cryptocurrenies has become an

irresistible huge trend. By launching the Smart Beta Fund, we will be able to

offer a secure and regulated investment vehicle for professional investors to tap

into the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market,’ said Mr. Scottie Siu,

Investment Director of Axion Global Asset Management Limited. ‘As part of

the collective effort to enhance the regulatory landscape for digital assets, we

work with reputable custodians and best-in-class trading platforms such as BitGo

Trust, Coinbase and OSL, leading legal advisors Baker McKenzie and Mourant

Ozannes, as well as expert virtual asset fund to establish and operate the fund

in accordance with the highest industry and regulatory standards.’The AGAM team

was also supported by Sidley Austin, the leading legal advisor, during the

approval process with the SFC.’

Mr. Gavin Ho, Strategy Director of Axion Global Asset Management

Limited commented, “We are thrilled that Axion Global Asset

Management has received regulatory approval to make inroads into the virtual

asset fund management sector. We see

tremendous potential and demand for innovative digital asset products and

offerings in the years to come. Backed by our

parent company Edvance International, which has been a leader in the

cybersecurity space for over 20 years, we are at forefront of the industry to

ride the digital asset wave.’

[1] The term “professional

investor” has the meaning as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance

(Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and its subsidiary legislations.