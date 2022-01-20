Axion Global Asset Management secures regulatory approval to manage cryptocurrency fundsAGAM LOGO.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Axion Global Asset Management

Limited (“AGAM” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Edvance International

Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1410.HK), is set to launch the Smart Beta

Fund SP (“Smart Beta Fund”) after receiving approval from the Securities and

Futures Commission in Hong Kong (“SFC”) to manage portfolios that invest up to

100% in virtual assets.

The Company’s new flagship product, the Smart Beta Fund, enables

Professional Investors1 to invest confidently in the fast-growing

cryptocurrency market via a secure investment vehicle that is managed by a SFC

regulated manager. The Fund seeks to

provide superior risk-adjusted returns by tracking the Axion Global Smart Beta

Liquidity Index. The Index has consistently

outperformed industry benchmarks and is comprised of the ten most highly valued

qualified cryptocurrencies weighted by proprietary investment factors. The

Company plans to reach US$100 million in AUM for this Fund.

The launch of the Smart Beta Fund follows the recent launch of the

Axion Global Innovations Fund that invests in early-stage digital asset

ventures in the burgeoning blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. As a specialist asset management company that

focuses on digital assets and related blockchain opportunities, the Company

expects to roll out more products in the future with different strategies to

capture returns for investors.

‘We saw the opportunity to create the Smart Beta Fund that will

inspire confidence and win the trust of professional investors by combining

crypto investment expertise with high governance and operational standards.’

said Mr. Scottie Siu, Investment Director of Axion Global Asset Management

Limited. ‘Not only that, we work with best-in-class and regulated

custodians and trading platforms such as BitGo Trust, Coinbase and OSL, market

leading legal advisors Baker McKenzie and Mourant Ozannes, and expert virtual

assets fund administrator Ascent Fund Services to operate the fund in

accordance with the highest industry and regulatory standards. The AGAM team

was also supported by Sidley Austin, the leading legal advisor, during the

approval process with the SFC.’

Mr. Gavin Ho, Strategy Director of Axion Global Asset Management

Limited commented, “We are thrilled for Axion Global Asset

Management to receive regulatory approval as a virtual assets manager and are delighted to have the backing of our parent company Edvance International,

who has been a leader in the cybersecurity space for over 20 years, with whom

we share a common vision to innovate and be one step ahead in sectors that we

operate in. We see tremendous potential

and demand for innovative digital asset products and offerings in the future.’

[1] The term “professional

investor” has the meaning as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance

(Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and its subsidiary legislations.