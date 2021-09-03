Axis Communications celebrates 25 years of network camera evolution.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Axis Communications, the global market leader in the network video market, celebrates the 25 year anniversary of the network IP camera. The Swedish-based company has built on its strong heritage of excellence in networked hardware products to become the global market leader in IP-based network video surveillance, driving the evolution from analog to IP to AI in cameras.
In 1996, Axis connected a camera to the network and with that, the world’s first network camera was born. Since then, Axis Communications has evolved the camera offering:
- 1998 – first encoder
- 1999 – world’s first network video chip and the most sold video security camera for 5 years in a row
- 2001 – First video analytics (VMD)
- 2008 – First use of H.264 compression for network cameras
- 2009 – First network cameras with HDTV, remote focus and zoom functions
- 2006 – First downloadable video analytics (AXIS 242S IV Video Server)
- 2010 – First thermal network camera
- 2011 – First platform for analytics and introduction of Lightfinder technology
- 2011 – First launch of AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP) platform
- 2013 – First launch of physical access control solutions
- 2015 – Launch of open standard network and Axis Zipstream technology
- 2016 – Launch of cameras with pan, tilt, roll, zoom (PTRZ) technology and laser focus technology
- 2017 – First launch of network radar technology
- 2020 – First launch of deep learning camera
- 2021 – Generation 4 of AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP). AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP) is an open application platform that enables members of Axis Application Development Partner (ADP) Program to develop applications that can be downloaded and installed on Axis network cameras and video encoders. ACAP makes it possible to develop applications for a wide range of applications such as security applications that improve surveillance systems and facilitate investigation, business intelligence applications that improve business efficiency and camera feature plug-ins that add value beyond the Axis product’s core functionality
Axis Communications provides a complete range of network video, audio and access control solutions for a broad spectrum of industries and customer needs.
Since 1996, the Swedish-based company has advanced its business operations to serve customers across various segments such as retail, transportation, banking and finance, cities, government, education, healthcare, smart buildings, data centres, industrial and manufacturing, law enforcement, stadiums, casinos and many more.
Today, Axis has offices in 50 countries, with over 3,800 employees worldwide and generated total sales of USD$1.2 billion in 2020, and more than one million of its network cameras have been installed worldwide.
Axis has achieved this incredible success through its unwavering commitment to building and nurturing its partner community. Today Axis worldwide community of system integrators and resellers is more than 24,000 strong.
Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President of APAC at Axis Communications commented, “At Axis Communications, we are constantly looking for ways to evolve and revolutionise the network camera technologies, from inventing IP cameras, to driving innovation in thermal cameras, to explosion-protected cameras and AI in cameras. We see the future of network cameras coming with AI and deep learning capabilities. To lead in this AI space, Axis will be introducing new versions of its own developed ARTPEC chip, our deep learning initiatives, the new ACAP platform and of course all the exciting new products, including the addition of siren systems to expand the breadth of our audio solutions.”
About Axis Communications
Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,800 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.