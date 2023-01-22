Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial

Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette all performed at a memorial service held for Lisa Marie Presley on the lawn of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday (22nd January).

Before a solo piano performance of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’, Rose delivered a eulogy. “Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father, his legacy, and both her love for him and his love for her,” he said. “We are gathered here to today to… celebrate the life of a friend, a loved one, a beautiful and good soul and a cherished and deeply missed family member.”

Axl Rose Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

[embedded content]

Corgan, meanwhile, performed Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘To Sheila’, an acoustic cut from 1998 album Adore. Morissette played her 2021 song ‘Rest’, which she originally debuted at the memorial service for Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington in 2017.

Others who honoured Presley – the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley – included her mother along with Elvis associate Jerry Schilling – who remained close with the Presley family following the singer’s death in in 1977. Ben Smith-Peterson, the husband of Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough, spoke on behalf of his wife.

[embedded content][embedded content]

Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday, 12th January at the age of 54, after being rushed to hospital following a medical emergency. Her passing prompted an outpouring of tributes – including from Rose and Corgan, as well as ex-husband Nicolas Cage, Elvis star Austin Butler and many others.

Presley was buried in the Graceland Meditation Garden, next to her son Ben Keough – who took his own life in 2020 – and adjacent to her father.