Ayala Avenue bike lanes on brink of demise: Groups unite to save routes

MANILA, Philippines — The pedal and kick power of hundreds of cyclists and electric scooter riders on Makati City’s Ayala Avenue was on full display on Sunday morning as they boldly proclaimed that they would not back down from the fight for safe biking lanes.

In a powerful roar of protest, they filled the streets, chanting, “Pangtanggal ng bike lanes, tutulan, ‘wag pahintulutan (Removal of bike lanes, fight it, make it stop).”

On Feb. 15, Makati’s plan to take away the safeguarded bike lanes along Ayala Avenue caused a stir of outrage within the city, with bikers insisting that the proposal should be declined and not be put into effect.

The plan was based on the assumption that, as the number of commuters increases, the need for protected bike routes will decrease.

Yet, Double D club member Dex Dimaisip warned of the consequences of this conversion of bike lanes.

“The conversion of the bike lanes, eventually there’s a chance it will disappear and will altogether be removed by local authorities. That’s why these people are fighting for bike lanes and improving their infrastructure. It helps everyone travel safely and efficiently,” he said.

Tim Vargas of the Electric Kick Scooter Philippines (EKS) was working closely with stakeholders of these agencies to benefit the community of electric kick scooters and personal mobility device (PMD) riders.

Throughout the pandemic, Metro Manila’s bike lanes have been a huge success, encouraging a new and exciting mode of transportation. Not only has this helped to relieve traffic and pollution, but it also has given those who can’t afford vehicles or public transportation another option.

Furthermore, more people have been able to explore the city and patronize local businesses, which is boosting the economy as a whole.

These bike lanes present a number of advantages that could improve people’s living standards and stimulate the economy in cities around the world. With this in mind, the potential for bike lanes to be an alternative for improving cities’ transportation infrastructure is clear.

So, if you’re looking for a way to move about in a safe and eco-friendly way, get on your bike and explore the city.

