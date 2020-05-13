Ayala Corp. net income down 17% in Q1

Listed Ayala Corp. saw its net income decrease to P6.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to the negative impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on most of its business units.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the Ayala-led conglomerate said the amount was a 17-percent decrease from the year-earlier figure.

It also said the enhanced community quarantine imposed on Luzon in mid-March affected its real estate and banking arms, but its telecommunications and power subsidiaries remained steady as these continued to run on the back a skeletal workforce.

“This unprecedented health crisis has resulted in a radical transformation of societies, economies and businesses, including the Ayala Group,” Ayala Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala was quoted as saying in the disclosure.

“At the onset of the crisis, the Ayala Group has prioritized the welfare of our workforce and our many stakeholders across our ecosystem,” he said.

“We have [also] continuously done our part in assisting the government, health care sector, and economically vulnerable Filipinos who have been most affected by the crisis,” the official added.

Real estate unit Ayala Land Inc. generated a net income of P4.3 billion in January to March, down 41 percent year-on-year, while its total revenues declined by 28 percent to P28.4 billion.

Banking arm Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) saw its net profit fall by 5 percent to P6.4 billion in the first three months, while total revenues rose by 11 percent to P25.3 billion.

Telecommunications unit Globe Telecom Inc.’s net income dipped by 2 percent to P6.6 billion due to an “increase in depreciation from network investments made and non-operating charges.”

Earnings of power subsidiary AC Energy also dropped to P1.96 billion in the quarter from P2 million, driven by the P1.3-billion pre-operating revenue from GN Power Kauswagan and the recovery of the costs incurred from adjustments in the construction and operations of its power plants.

Water arm Manila Water Co. Inc.’s net profit climbed by 4 percent to P1.3 billion on account of the impact of the P534-million MWSS penalty and P353-million bill waiver from the water shortage its customers endured in March 2019.

AC Industrials posted a net loss of P564 million in the quarter on account of the softer performance of the global economy and the Philippine automotive sector.

Integrated Micro Electronics Inc. also recorded a P235-million ($4.6-million) net loss as its revenues dropped to P12.8 billion ($256 million). This was attributed to the state-ordered shutdowns of its facilities in China, as well as the ECQ.

Automobile unit AC Motors incurred a net loss of P204 million on the back of the closure of Honda Cars Philippines’ facility in Laguna province.

“The lower unit sales was caused by the impact of the Taal eruption [early] in the year and the Covid-19 pandemic[-caused] lockdown toward the end of the first quarter,” Ayala Corp. said.

“As we anticipate the reopening of business operations, it is imperative that we strike a balance between productivity and the health of our employees. With this in mind, we have put in place a health protocol to ensure the reentry of our workforce in a safe and productive way,” Ayala Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

“Our AC Health and [human resource] teams have developed a protocol for workplace Covid-19 testing to help assess and protect our employees based on their individual risk profiles. We believe this is a critical step as our businesses readjust to this new environment,” he added.

Ayala Corp. shares declined by P13 or 1.85 percent to close at P691 each on Wednesday.