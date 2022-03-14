AYOXXA receives fresh capital for commercial growth in Europe, US and Asia led by Prosnav Capital AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH

Financing round led by Prosnav Capital, a strategic international investor based in Luxembourg and Hong Kong, and supported by investment from a group of continuing shareholders

Financing accelerates the company’s development into a global leader in proteomics and provides direct access to Asian market opened through broad network of Prosnav Capital

New management team appointed to drive aggressive growth, brings extensive international industry expertise: new CEO, Dr. Albrecht Läufer is joined by Markus Fehr as designated co-CEO

COLOGNE, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 14 March 2022 – AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, active in the development of multiplex protein analysis assays for drug discovery and translational research, today announced the successful closing of a financing round which will provide runway for the coming 3 – 5 years. The round was led by Hong Kong-based strategic investor, Prosnav Capital, who will provide AYOXXA access to the Asian market with a broad regional network. Besides Prosnav, a group of existing shareholders participated in the financing.

The funds will be used to drive the global commercialization of AYOXXA’s LUNARIS(TM) platform. The platform is designed to generate high-quality proteomics data using smallest-volume samples. It enables fully scalable quantitative validation of disease-relevant biomarkers and allows for translational research from laboratory to clinic, from mouse model to human, from data to treatment or vaccine.

“We are proud to have attracted Prosnav Capital as a shareholder. Prosnav provides the company with a solid perspective, not only in terms of funding, but also with their valuable relationships and experience, especially in Asia,” said Dr. Albrecht Läufer, AYOXXA’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our LUNARIS(TM) platform, AYOXXA is well positioned to enter the commercial growth phase.”

“We are honored to lead a group of highly regarded life science investors in supporting AYOXXA at this crucial point in the company’s history,” said David Huang, founder of Prosnav Capital. “This is our strategically important investment into the healthcare sector; we are excited by the potential of the LUNARIS(TM) technology to support development of better treatments and vaccines. We will help to establish AYOXXA as a global leader in proteomics”.

“AYOXXA is now well positioned to successfully expand into the Asian market, where nearly half of the more than 600 studies with CAR-T cell therapies are being conducted by utilizing its experience gained through use of the LUNARIS(TM) platform at 1st tier medical institutions in Europe and the US,” said new designated Co-CEO and China Representative of GHA (German Health Alliance) Markus Fehr.

“Prosnav Capital has recognized the potential of AYOXXA to continue to innovate, particularly for the use of proteomic tools in clinical settings, as well as provide the financial stability to expand the commercial capability of the company. I was pleased to have the support of the leading investors in AYOXXA throughout the financing process and encouraged that several shareholders continue as investors in the company alongside the lead investment of Prosnav Capital,” said Rodney Turner, outgoing CEO of AYOXXA.

Continuing investors led by Wellington Partners and NRW.Bank include b-to-v Partners S.à.r.l.; Rainer Christine Asset Management GmbH.; Equivation-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH; Roland Oetker Family Office; Riesner Verwaltungs GmbH, the two Co-Founders of AYOXXA and several other private investors.

New management to drive accelerated commercial growth

As part of the financing transaction, it was agreed that previous Managing Directors will continue to serve the company in new capacities. Rodney Turner (CEO) will advise AYOXXA in the US market, and Dr. Markus Zumbansen (CTO) will continue to serve the company as a CSO and CTO. The new CEO, Dr. Albrecht Läufer, and designated co-CEO Markus Fehr will drive AYOXXA’s accelerated commercial growth.

Dr. Läufer joins AYOXXA bringing more than 35 years of experience from international leadership positions in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries and from vaccines development to the company. Mr. Fehr is an expert on the Chinese healthcare market and will retain his position as China representative of the GHA – German Health Alliance, in addition to his role at AYOXXA.

