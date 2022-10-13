Azbil to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)Azbil logo.jpg.jpeg

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 13 October 2022 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it will return as a physical exhibitor at the fifth edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) to be held from October 18 to 20. Azbil’s exhibition, themed “A Sustainable Future through Digital Technology,” will focus on the company’s industrial automation and building automation solutions that promote DX and help contribute “in series” to a sustainable society.

ITAP is the Asia-Pacific’s counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world’s leading industrial tradeshow, and is the region’s premiere B2B event for promoting Industry 4.0. Because the Asia-Pacific region continues to be a prime hub for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, the event is designed to aid businesses looking to adopt advanced manufacturing solutions and technology. This year’s theme of “Industry 4.0 for Business Sustainability” is intended to help regional businesses start, scale and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 processes and solutions.

Azbil considers ITAP as an important exhibition for the purposes of expanding business in Southeast Asia and further increasing recognition in the region. The company will feature its latest products under the following categories.

・Process automation, with examples of smart field devices that contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.



・Factory automation, which features the company’s measurement, control, and networking technologies that can improve factory operation through IoT, big data, and other innovations.



・Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil’s Digital Twin applications to help realize smart facility management (which is advocated by the Singaporean government), contribute to energy conservation and drive sustainability for businesses.

The company will also give a live presentation on “Chiller Plant Digital Twin: Smart Facility. Energy Optimization” on Day 1 of the event, as detailed in “Event” in the following overview.

■ Event overview

Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) Dates Tuesday, October 18 to Thursday, October 20, 2022 Location Singapore Expo, Hall 2 & 3

Booth 3B17 Registration https://www.gevme.com/industrial-transformation-asia-pacific—a-hannover-messe-event-2022-23506269/?promo=AZBIL

(Free registration for Visitor Pass) Azbil Showcase https://itap-connected.com/?co=42c33cfce3b64a98b76e

(Available until November 4, 2022) Product Showcase Process automation ・Early Warning System for Time Series Data

Forecasts and visualizes future fluctuations important for safety management ・Control Valve Maintenance Support System

Improves efficiency of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and online diagnostics ・Remote Seal DP Transmitter Exchangeable Flange Adapter / Multivariable vortex flowmeters (insertion model) / Smart valve positioner

Contributes to reduced plant downtime for emergencies, reduced cost for stock, and reduced space needed for inventory by a wide range of applications Factory automation ・Network Instrumentation Module Smart Device Gateway* Model NX-SVG

Accelerates device integration into an IoT network * A communication gateway that allows the interchange of information between various kind of control device without programming, enabling smarter development work. ・Single Loop Controller Model C1M

A controller with a PID control algorithm and shows control status at one glance Building Automation

・Chiller Plant Digital Twin

Provides users with building AI analytics to simulate their chiller plant operations to achieve optimal results Event Presentation: Title: Date: Time: Venue: Chiller Plant Digital Twin: Smart Facility. Energy Optimization 18 Oct 2022 14:45 – 15:15 (SG Time) LIVE Stage, Hall 3

Singapore Expo

For details, please visit the following website.



https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/index.html

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil is contributing “in series” to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

