Azbil to Exhibit Online the Latest Automation Technologies and Solutions at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)Azbil logo.jpg.jpeg

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it will participate as an exhibitor for the third consecutive year in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) to be held from October 20 to 22. This year, the event will take place online, allowing visitors from all over the world to easily visit Azbil’s exhibitor showcase, which will feature the Company’s latest automation technology from Japan under the theme of “Contributing ‘in series’ to the achievement of a sustainable society through human-centered automation!”

ITAP is Asia-Pacific’s counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world’s leading industrial tradeshow, and is the region’s premiere B2B trade event for promoting Industry 4.0, especially in areas such as industrial automation and digital transformation. Azbil will have representatives from offices in the region online to chat with visitors about products and solutions as well as answer questions.

Because Southeast Asia continues to experience rapid growth in technology coupled with increased adoption of digital transformation, Azbil is participating again this year to show its commitment to providing its unique products and technologies to the region. Azbil will showcase the latest technologies from Japan covering the following areas.

Process automation, with examples of smart field devices that contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.

Factory automation, which features the Company’s measurement, control, and networking technologies that can improve factory operation through IoT, big data, and other innovations.

Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil’s technologies for energy management and comfort can be applied to turn technology-driven smart cities into a human-centric smart society.

Azbil will also offer a virtual tour, allowing visitors to experience the showroom of the Company’s Strategic Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia located in Singapore and learn even more about various products. Azbil’s exhibitor showcase website has details.

Additionally, the Company will make online presentations and participate in a panel discussion, as detailed in “Online Events” in the following overview.

■ Event overview

Dates Tuesday, October 20 to Thursday, October 22, 2020 Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) Registration https://www.gevme.com/industrial-transformation-asia-pacific-a-hannover-messe-event-2020/?promo=ITAP20AZBIL (Free registration for Trade Visitor status) Azbil Showcase https://itap-connected.com/public/showcase/azbil-corporation (available until January 31, 2021) Products and Solutions Process automation ・Early Warning System for Time Series Data Forecasts and visualizes future fluctuations important for safety management ・Online Anomaly Monitoring System Detection and quick notification of anomalies utilizing big data ・Control valve maintenance support system and smart valve positioners Improves efficiency of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and online diagnostics Factory automation ・Multi-vendor IoT gateway Speeds up IoT integration development

・Adjustable proximity sensor Visualizes the sensing safety margin, and reduce required configuration time Building automation ・Digital Twin Intelligent Building Management System Human-centric smart society with comprehensive and interlinked solutions to improve people’s quality of life ・COVID-19 Solutions for Safe Building Environments Prevents the spread of diseases via airborne or aerosol-based transmission Online Events Times are Singapore standard time. 1 Presentation: Realizing smart factories using IoT and AI ・(October 20, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.) 2 Presentation: Greenhouse gas reduction for utility plants through digital technology ・(October 20, 3:30 to 3:50 p.m.) 3 Panel: Preparing for the recovery of the semiconductor and electronics & manufacturing sectors ・(October 21, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.)

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil continues to support customers by solving problems at and improving the value of their worksites.



