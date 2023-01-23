Azealia Banks Calls Kanye An “Abusive Asshole” in New Interview

Azealia Banks has slammed Kanye West in a new interview, labelling him an “abusive asshole” and saying he’s made it “so garbage to be an entertainer with any opinion.”

The rapper sat down for an extensive interview with The Guardian‘s Shaad D’Souza, in which she ranged over topics such as American politics, the music industry, online hate, and her dislike for Los Angeles and her newfound love of Florida. Banks also turned her attention to former collaborator Kanye West, who recently has been using his considerable platform to spout anti-semitic views and praise Hitler.

Azealia Banks: ‘Anna Wintour’

﻿

In reference to Kanye’s 2020 presidential run, in which he stood on stage and told the crowd that he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their eldest daughter, Banks said Ye was a “fucking idiot” for “basically sacrificing the mental health of [his] daughter.”

“Just because you can’t get attention from Kim Kardashian, you turn it on your fucking daughter,” Banks said. “Kanye, you’re an abusive asshole and you’re a pussy for picking on that little-ass girl. You are the last person we need to hear from about Black fatherhood and the Black family unit.”

She went on to discuss how Kanye would “talk shit” about Kardashian when they were just starting to date. “It gave me a little bit of glee, because you’re young, and you’re dumb, and you don’t get it yet,” she said.

“When you’re getting all this messaging from hip-hop that you are exactly the type of Black woman that it doesn’t want, and then you meet someone that you like, because the music is so good, and he’s like, ‘I hate this white bitch’. You’re like: ‘Yesss!’ As time goes on, it’s like: ‘Wait, you hated my Black ass, too! You hate all women!’”

Asked whether Kanye would ever redeem himself, Banks answered no. “I would hope not,” she said. “Because you have had it very fucked up for a very long time.” Banks also picked apart Ye’s apparent Christian fundamentalism.

“Kanye, did you know that the Bible was the very book used to enslave your dumb ass? Have you ever read the Bible? I’m sure you haven’t. ‘Oh, Hitler was a good guy’ – do you think Hitler liked negroes? It’s way past shock culture and just into stupidity. You deserve to reap what you sow.”

You can read the full piece over here.

Azealia Banks recently wrapped up a slightly disastrous tour of Australia – she cancelled a Brisbane show and had to reschedule her Melbourne show at the last minute, and labelled the whole tour a “scam”.

