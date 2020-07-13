In a time where most musicians are worried about their streaming numbers as the halt in touring has killed off a huge income stream, Azealia Banks has asked fans to stop streaming her debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Banks revealed that she doesn’t receive any money or royalties from the 2014 album. She said that the only person receiving profits from it is Jeff Kwatinetz, CEO of the record label the album was released on – Prospect Park.

“Jeff Kwatinetz stole all the money and sent a $15k check for album that has been streamed over 200m times,” she said on the platform.

“I worked so hard on that record. But every stream goes into his pocket.”

Among other tracks, Banks’ breakout 2011 hit ‘212’ also features on the album. The song was widely regarded by various publications as one of the best songs of the 2010s, and was voted in at #68 in triple j‘s Hottest 100 of the Decade earlier this year.

“I have the master drive and will figure out a way to press physicals so you can enjoy the music and I can pay the producers on it the royalties they have been waiting six years for,” she continued.

“Just whatever you do, do not stream the album.

“I am completely demoralised.”

In later posts, Banks posted screenshots of alleged email exchanges between her and Kwatinetz, which goes into his supposed reasoning for the one-record deal Banks had with Prospect Park.

