Azealia Banks Slams Australian Tour Promoters, Confirms This Tour Will be her Last

Azealia Banks has taken one final swipe at her tour promoters and Australia in general, labelling the entire run of shows a “scam”.

In a series of Instagram stories today (December 20th), Banks confirmed she would not be returning to the country following this tumultuous tour – which involved her abruptly cancelling her Brisbane show at the last minute over concerns that the audience would throw things at her onstage, and also missing her originally scheduled Melbourne show over “visa issues”.

Azealia Banks: ‘The Big Big Beat’

[embedded content]

With her tour now wrapped up, she’s now accused promoters Point Productions and Bizarro of running the tour as a “scam”. “Both promoters got paid off of my hard work,” she wrote on Instagram. “And are now trying to cite all these stupid things as reasons not to pay me a dime.”

She went on to warn other artists against using the promoters for their tours, writing they have “slave-like” structures in their contracts. “I flew all the way across the world to go home empty-handed. Sweet. I will not be back,” she wrote, before saying her tour was “charity”.

“The ever-charitable, generous queen Azealia Banks. I’m not just a charity for fuckin Australia. I hope y’all enjoyed the shows. I had fun – I did, I enjoyed myself. (But) I’m not coming back down here.”

She also added that the promoters were “pubic lice”, and again pointed out the weak exchange rate of Australian currency against US currency.

In a statement given to news.com.au, Point Productions said her allegations were “untrue”.

“Point Productions is aware of recent disparaging comments by Ms Banks about us, and about her experience during her tour of Australia,” read the statement.

“We deliver the highest standard of excellence to all of our talent. Ms Banks was no exception. We can confidently say that we did everything possible to meet Ms Banks’ expectations, and to create an accommodating and safe experience for her, her fans and everyone involved at the shows and on tour.”

Bizarro has not yet commented on her allegations.

