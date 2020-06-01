“‘Babae nga ba talaga?’: Stephen Robles joined by boyfriend as she puts an end to gender speculations”

Stephen Robles was joined by Matt, JM de Guzman’s brother, as she sets the record straight about her gender identity.

It’s Showtime dancer Stephen Robles, who gained popularity after being noticed by Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario on the noontime variety show’s Miss Q & A segment, has been constantly asked about her gender identity. So to set the record straight, Stephen decided to put an end to all the speculations through her first-ever YouTube vlog.

For her first-ever vlog, Stephen tried to do a question-and-answer segment where she answered all sorts of questions including one about how she met her boyfriend Matt who happens to be the brother of actor JM de Guzman. She was also joined by Matt for her first vlog.

“Fina-follow ko ‘yung Kuya niya. Kung hindi niyo pa po alam, Kuya niya po si Kuya JM de Guzman. Nakilala ko siya dahil sa Kuya niya dahil fina-follow nga tapos nakita ko ‘yung post ng Kuya niya November 2016,” she shared.

She went on: “Nakita ko lang sa post ng kuya mo na binati ka niya ng Happy Birthday. Tapos ‘yung sabi ko ay kapatid pala si Kuya JM. So inis-talk ko ‘yung profile. Naka-private ‘yung IG mo nun. Tiningnan ko lang tapos ‘ah okay’ eh ‘di siyempre kapatid. Finallow ko.” She added in jest: “‘Yung lang naman ang ginawa ko na hindi naman pinagsisihan.”

“Tapos minessage na kita sa Instagram nu’n,” Matt de Guzman said. To which Stephen replied: “Oo kasi nag-story ako nu’ng mata ko. Tapos nabighani siguro siya mata ko. Tapos nag-message siya sa akin. Hindi kami nagpansinan halos nun. Nag-reply. Okay okay. Tapos mga Christmas. ‘Yun. Du’n nag-start.”

But in the same vlog, Stephen wasn’t able to escape questions about her gender identity as well. In a past interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda, Stephen simply answered “dalagang Pilipina” after she was asked by Boy Abunda whether she is a boy or a girl.

Matt, for his part, admitted that he often gets asked if his girlfriend is gay. “Ito na pinaka-inaabangan ng lahat. Kasi pati sa akin, may mga nagtatanong kung bakla ka daw talaga,” he said.

Setting the record straight, she answered: “Ano pa nga ba ang itatanggi natin? Girl po ako. Girl po si Steph.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]