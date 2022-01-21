Babel Finance Announces New Partnership With Chainalysis Leading to Innovations in Crypto Lending and Financing Babel-Finance.jpg

HONG KONG
SAR – Media OutReach – 21 January 2022 – Babel Finance‘s
financial services announced
in December 2021 its partnership with Chainalysis. This will offer our institutional
investors and high-net-worth individuals worldwide top in class risk controls and
management to its crypto financial
services, including crypto lending and crypto financing.
Chainalysis is a leading blockchain
data platform. Babel Finance will leverage Chainalysis’ KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor services
to upgrade its regulatory compliance strategies. With Chainalysis KYT, Babel
Finance will have a real-time transaction monitoring solution providing alerts
to their compliance team. Apart from reducing manual workflows, it will allow
heightened compliance with local and global regulations. Chainalysis Reactor
can connect cryptocurrency transactions to real-world entities, allowing
compliance teams to examine both criminal and legitimate activities.
Babel Finance’s
crypto lending innovation
regarding compliance will provide the capacity to safeguard clients’ interests
and investments and comply with Anti-Money Laundering regulations. Babel Finance’s financing will have improved security and reliability controls
when handling institutions’ large and flexible funding requests. Mitigating market risk is a top priority for Babel
Finance. Our bank-level asset risk assessment models have formulated a more
than competent risk control system to reduce market risk. Our products support
multiple cryptocurrencies and use third-party custody, offline storage,
multiple authorizations, and other technical measures to ensure the security of
assets.
Babel
Finance’s Hong Kong office, as well as others in Asia, are ready to serve its
clients’ needs. Its expert team comes from first-tier financial institutions
such as PwC, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Lazard,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and mainstream technology companies.
This expertise and heritage give us the cutting edge in cryptocurrency financing services.