Babel Finance Announces New Partnership With Chainalysis Leading to Innovations in Crypto Lending and Financing Babel-Finance.jpg

HONG KONG

SAR – Media OutReach – 21 January 2022 – Babel Finance‘s

financial services announced

in December 2021 its partnership with Chainalysis. This will offer our institutional

investors and high-net-worth individuals worldwide top in class risk controls and

management to its crypto financial

services, including crypto lending and crypto financing.

Chainalysis is a leading blockchain

data platform. Babel Finance will leverage Chainalysis’ KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor services

to upgrade its regulatory compliance strategies. With Chainalysis KYT, Babel

Finance will have a real-time transaction monitoring solution providing alerts

to their compliance team. Apart from reducing manual workflows, it will allow

heightened compliance with local and global regulations. Chainalysis Reactor

can connect cryptocurrency transactions to real-world entities, allowing

compliance teams to examine both criminal and legitimate activities.

Babel Finance’s

crypto lending innovation

regarding compliance will provide the capacity to safeguard clients’ interests

and investments and comply with Anti-Money Laundering regulations. Babel Finance’s financing will have improved security and reliability controls

when handling institutions’ large and flexible funding requests. Mitigating market risk is a top priority for Babel

Finance. Our bank-level asset risk assessment models have formulated a more

than competent risk control system to reduce market risk. Our products support

multiple cryptocurrencies and use third-party custody, offline storage,

multiple authorizations, and other technical measures to ensure the security of

assets.

Babel

Finance’s Hong Kong office, as well as others in Asia, are ready to serve its

clients’ needs. Its expert team comes from first-tier financial institutions

such as PwC, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Lazard,

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and mainstream technology companies.

This expertise and heritage give us the cutting edge in cryptocurrency financing services.