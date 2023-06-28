Babies Bliss Introduces Comprehensive Fertility Wellness Programme to Enhance Reproductive Health and Conception Journey

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Babies Bliss, a Singapore-based fertility wellness centre, is proud to announce its innovative fertility wellness programme designed to support women in improving their reproductive health and preparing their bodies for conception. The comprehensive programme combines its proprietary Fertility Strengthening Massage (FSM) Method with infra-wellness therapy and hyperbaric oxygenation to synergistically enhance overall reproductive health.

In addition to the fertility wellness programme, Babies Bliss offers a range of massages for new mothers and peri-menopausal women to alleviate the symptoms associated with childbirth and menopause.

The key components of the Babies Bliss fertility wellness programme comprise:

The Fertility Strengthening Massage (FSM), combining Western massage techniques and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) principles, incorporates acupressure to stimulate the kidney and liver. Gentle stimulation of the abdomen strengthens uterine muscles while boosting blood flow to regions responsible for hormone transport.

A custom blend of essential oils tailored to each woman’s body condition and stage in her reproductive cycle is applied during therapy to induce relaxation and lower stress. Certain essential oils, such as oregano, have been shown to improve sperm mobility and vitality[1]. This tailored approach also extends to treatment for males, ensuring comprehensive care for couples.

Infra-wellness therapy is integrated into the programme using the Babies Bliss herbal mask, which provides direct heat to the body to improve blood circulation and overall metabolism. Infrared therapy has been shown to help reduce blood pressure and increase fat burn[2].

Hyperbaric oxygenation increases oxygen circulation to the ovaries and improves egg quality. Pure oxygen administered under high pressure has been shown to enhance endometrial receptivity and significantly improve pregnancy implantation outcomes[3].

“Babies Bliss recognises the importance of holistic care throughout a woman’s reproductive journey. Our fertility wellness programme harnesses the best in Western and Chinese medicine and treatments to improve a couple’s reproductive health and enhance their chances of successful conception,” said Angelia Ng, founder of Babies Bliss and a leading fertility specialist with over 19 years of experience.

The gentle and non-invasive nature of the FSM Method makes it an appealing choice for women seeking natural alternatives to support their fertility and conception journey. It is suitable for women with blocked fallopian tubes, those who had or have miscarriages, post-abdominal operations, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, or are preparing for or undergoing in vitro fertilisation.

Post-natal and lactation massages complement dietary nourishment and rest to improve milk supply and speed up recovery post-birth. Mothers are given a soft cotton binder to wear to help the uterus return to its pre-birth state. The post-natal programme can commence between seven and 30 days after childbirth.

“I saw a tremendous improvement in the quality of my eggs after just two months of treatment at Babies Bliss. With the help of infra-wellness therapy and massages, I began to experience less breast tenderness and bloating before menstruation. I am now pregnant with my first child!” says SK, age 44, who conceived after her first round of IVF and eleven months of treatment at Babies Bliss.

To embark on the journey towards improved reproductive health, book a session at https://www.babiesbliss.com.sg/consultation/.

About Babies Bliss

Babies Bliss Fertility Wellness is a Singapore-based fertility massage service led by Angelia Ng, a leading fertility specialist with over 19 years of experience. Babies Bliss aims to be every woman’s trusted companion throughout their reproductive journey, providing comprehensive care and personalised treatments for optimal reproductive health.

