Baby of female Indian COVID-19 patient tests positive for coronavirus

OLONGAPO CITY—A newborn baby girl here has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday (Oct. 1), authorities said.

Her mother, a 30-year-old Indian national, was among the new patients reported in the city last week, Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. said.

Both were admitted to a private hospital where they were being closely monitored.

As of Thursday, the city listed 10 new cases and 21 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 197.

The city has recorded a total of 572 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, 352 of which were recoveries and 23 fatalities.

