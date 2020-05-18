“‘Baby’s dancing along to Daddy’s voice’: Billy Crawford sings to Coleen Garcia’s baby bump”

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford shared an intimate glimpse of their life as expectant parents.

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are more than excited to welcome their first child into the world.

On Instagram, the couple shared an intimate glimpse of their life as expectant parents as they posted a video of their child moving inside Coleen’s body, while Billy sings Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy” to her pregnant belly.

“Baby’s dancing along to Daddy’s voice,” wrote Coleen, who is currently on her 23rd week of her pregnancy, in her caption.

For his part, Billy wrote: “#BabyCrawford, Mommy & Daddy love you so much and understand you’ve been in quarantine longer than we have.”

In the comments, fans and friends from the industry could not help but express their excitement for the couple.

“So precious!!! Wait till you see my latest version of this — with bub outside belly na,” said fellow It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis in jest.

Mariel Rodriguez, also a fellow It’s Showtime mainstay, said: “Priceless moments. Happy for you guys.”

“I’m so excited for you guys,” model-actress Isabelle Daza, meanwhile, said.

It was on the first day of May when Billy and Coleen announced that they are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post, Coleen shared: “We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then!”

Billy and Coleen tied the knot in a grand wedding in Balesin Island in 2018. They celebrated their second anniversary last month,