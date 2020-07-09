‘Backride’ is back: IATF allowing pillion riding for couples starting July 10

“Simula bukas, papayagan na natin yung backriding sa mga couple at yung prototype model na sinumbmit ni (Bohol) Gov. Arthur Yap, approved na yan ng NTF (National Task Force) at ito yung prototype na gagamitin natin,” Año, vice chairman of the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID), said in a Teleradyo interview.

(Starting tomorrow, we will allow motorcycle backriding for couples and the prototype model that was submitted by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap, was approved by the NTF and this is the prototype that we will be using.)

The model, which allows passengers behind motorcycle drivers, has dividers and handles between the riders and passengers to contain the spread of COVID-19, Año said.

“May barrier between rider and passenger pagkatapos may handle sa side nung barrier at the same time kailangan mag wear ng mask at nakahelmet yung rider at passenger,” he said.

(There is a barrier between rider and passenger then there is a handle on the side of the barrier at the same time they need to wear a mask and helmet.)

Año said couples are either married individuals or non-married couples with the same address.

