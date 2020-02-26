Bacolod bishop asks Catholics to fast, give alms on Ash Wednesday

BACOLOD CITY – “Pray, fast, and give alms.”

This was the call of Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon as Catholics mark Ash Wednesday, which signals the start of the Lenten season.

“The ash that the priests place on our foreheads reminds us of the gift of life – a life that God has given to us when we were born, and that which we return to God when we die,” he said.

Unlike previous years, priests and lay ministers sprinkle or drop small portions of blessed ash on the crown of the head instead of marking ashes on the forehead to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The ashes used on Wednesday were made from burnt palm fronds that were blessed during last year’s Palm Sunday.

Buzon said Lent is the time to emulate Christ’s humility and to serve others.

“Let us denounce a life which is simply lived for ourselves. Instead, let us embrace a life of mission where we live for others,” the bishop said.

“Let us not be irresponsible towards our families, communities and the larger society. Let us stop being indifferent to the state of our environment and ecology,” he added.

Joy Jumangit, a resident of Bohol, said she was happy to be able to attend Mass and witness the Ash Wednesday services.

“I am glad they didn’t alter the Catholic tradition on Ash Wednesday,” she said.

“Jesus was not afraid to touch the leper and by faith, the leper was healed. It’s the same for coronavirus disease. If God is with us who can be against us?,” Jumangit said.

Catholics, who are 18 to 60 years old, are obliged to fast or to eat less on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, which falls on April 10 this year.

Fasting, however, has been relaxed for ailing people.

Fasting refers to eating only one complete meal and two smaller ones.

Also on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent, Catholics of at least 14 years old are obliged to abstain from eating meat.

Aside from fasting and abstinence, the Catholic faithful are also encouraged to give alms to the poor during Lent.

