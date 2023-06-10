Bacolod clears city roads, sidewalks of illegal vendors

BACOLOD CITY — The legal office of this city is clearing the Bacolod Public Plaza and the roads beside the Capitol Lagoon Park in Bacolod City of illegal food vendors.
Bacolod City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. on Friday said these illegal vendors have no business permits and health cards.
Some vendors, he said, even sleep at the plaza and have made the shed house their home.
Ting said the roads beside the Capitol Lagoon Park are also not designated areas for vending.
“Only registered vendors will be allowed to sell at the public plaza,” he said.
