Bacolod judge stops Negros power co-op deal with private firm

BACOLOD CITY — A trial judge in this city issued on Thursday, June 29, a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) on the joint venture agreement of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) and Primelectric Holdings Inc. (PHI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Maria Lina Gonzaga of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 42 in Bacolod granted the TRO after a pleading filed by the lawyers of petitioners Pepito Pico, Rommel Pido, and Aaron Sorbito of the Negros Consumers Watch and the Anti-Ceneco JVA Coalition.

The petitioners are seeking the nullification of the JVA with application for the issuance of a preliminary injunction, and have named officials of Ceneco and PHI as respondents.

FEATURED STORIES

Gonzaga has directed both parties to submit their respective evidence relative to the legal requirement for a massive information education and communication (IEC) campaign on the JVA in the district levels within Ceneco’s coverage area.

The judge also ordered the petitioners to include the National Electrification Administration in their petition as it is the agency that supervises electric cooperatives.

The hearing of the preliminary injunction was set at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Jonathan Cabrera, JVA spokesman, said PHI and Ceneco would submit proof of the IECs within 72 hours and expressed hope the judge would lift the TRO.

He said the JVA plebiscites set on July 2, and July 8 and 9, are not included in the TRO.

Lydio Ampawan Jr., lawyer of the petitioners, said they were hoping for “a preliminary injunction to put an end to this madness, (as) the people were not informed of the JVA.”

RELATED STORIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Ceneco joint venture deal with private power firm opposed

Bacolod mayor to support joint venture with Ceneco if it would bring …

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>