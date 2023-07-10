Bacolod junk shop faces raps for possession of stolen cell site batteries

BACOLOD CITY — A second telecommunications company has filed a complaint against the owners and employees of a junk shop here where stolen cell site batteries were recovered.
Nicomedes Labta Juezan Jr., head of the PLDT/Smart Visayas Asset Protection Division, filed charges for violation of the Anti Fencing Law against the respondents before the Bacolod City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, July 7.
Named respondents were Dennis Lopez Coo Jr. and Daniel Lopez Coo, co-owners of DLC Junkshop at Mabini Street, Barangay 25, Bacolod City; as well as Rammely Abaring and Rodimar Juaneza.
Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered the closure of the junk shop on June 6.
Under Presidential Decree 1612, it is unlawful to buy, receive, possess, or sell items that a person knows, or should know, were derived from the proceeds of robbery or theft, the police director said.
Francis Cayot, a representative of Globe, filed a similar complaint against the four respondents before the Office of the Bacolod City Prosecutor on July 4.
There were 136 Globe and Smart telecommunication batteries valued at P13,600,000 that were seized from the junkshop on June 29, said Col. Noel Aliño, Bacolod police director.
